Fir Tree Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,950 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of THCA. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 692.2% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 742,699 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $4,942,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $2,536,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 50.5% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 571,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 191,852 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $1,700,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tuscan Holdings Corp. II alerts:

THCA stock remained flat at $$10.05 during trading on Wednesday. 10,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,861. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $11.65.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.