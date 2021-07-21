Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $61.36 Million in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,191,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,363,000. CIT Group comprises 2.5% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIT. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CIT Group during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in CIT Group by 121.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. raised their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

Shares of NYSE CIT traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $55.89. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.56.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

