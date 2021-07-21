Fir Tree Capital Management LP Takes $8.20 Million Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,810 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,199,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of First Citizens BancShares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCNCA. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $21.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $782.40. 460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,832. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $836.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.27 and a twelve month high of $901.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.96%.

FCNCA has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.