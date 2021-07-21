Fir Tree Capital Management LP Takes Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth about $120,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth about $170,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGGU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. 56,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,988. GigCapital4, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

