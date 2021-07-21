Fir Tree Capital Management LP Takes Position in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,958,000. North Atlantic Acquisition comprises approximately 1.2% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 26.88% of North Atlantic Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NAAC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,488,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,493,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,042,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $995,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,303,000.

NAAC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. 15,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,026. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

