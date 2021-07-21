Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 11,639 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 100.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of IVR opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.43%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

