First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Now Covered by Barclays

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2021

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s current price.

FA opened at $19.64 on Monday. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $21.37.

In other news, CEO Scott Staples sold 255,540 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $3,585,226.20. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 5,796,929 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $81,330,913.87. Insiders have sold 6,083,915 shares of company stock worth $85,357,327 over the last ninety days.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Analyst Recommendations for First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

