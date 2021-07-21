First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FA. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.
Shares of FA opened at $19.64 on Monday. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $21.37.
First Advantage Company Profile
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
