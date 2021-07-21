First BanCorp. (FBP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect First BanCorp. to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect First BanCorp. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FBP stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FBP shares. lifted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

