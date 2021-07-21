First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $744.80, but opened at $771.55. First Citizens BancShares shares last traded at $781.15, with a volume of 284 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $836.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $476.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

