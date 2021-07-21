First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Acquired by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,638 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Hawaiian worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 282,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 885,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,874,000 after buying an additional 43,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,390. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

