First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 72 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,520.50.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,524.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,416.85. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,586.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.