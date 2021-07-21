First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,669 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock worth $445,602,000 after purchasing an additional 148,731 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $434,245,000 after purchasing an additional 743,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,164 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $123,291,000 after buying an additional 114,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

