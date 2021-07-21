First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $506,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,012,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5,469.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 108,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 26,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.30. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.91 and a 1-year high of $110.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

