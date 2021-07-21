First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 151 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $246.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a PE ratio of 347.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.00 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.84.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.74.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $24,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,033,985 shares of company stock valued at $238,307,801. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

