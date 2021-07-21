First Heartland Consultants Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

Shares of SPGP opened at $88.16 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $88.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.91.

