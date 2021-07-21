First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of First Horizon have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The second-quarter results reflected higher revenues and costs. Efforts to strengthen core Tennessee banking franchise, improving credit quality, rising loan and deposit balances keep us encouraged. The company is banking on customers in its existing footprint for additional business opportunities. This is likely to support its organic growth. Given its solid liquidity and balance-sheet position, First Horizon’s capital deployments look sustainable. However, pressure on margin due to low interest rates and rising expenses might deter bottom-line expansion. Further, considerable exposure to commercial loans is a concern.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.14.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $4,165,059.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,317,582.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,057,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,358.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

