First Light Asset Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $208.06. 1,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,574. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.16. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $170.01 and a one year high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

