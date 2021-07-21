First Light Asset Management LLC Makes New $412,000 Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTHR stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.95. 540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,168. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.66.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.01, for a total transaction of $591,393.60. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

