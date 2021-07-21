First Light Asset Management LLC Purchases 383 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 24.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $10,939,794.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,253 shares in the company, valued at $35,872,509.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,814 shares of company stock worth $29,031,808. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.68.

Shares of CI traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.43. 26,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,049. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.19. The company has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Cigna’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

