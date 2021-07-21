First Light Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 96.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,855 shares during the period. Tandem Diabetes Care makes up about 3.1% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $46,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,724 shares of company stock worth $1,698,411 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TNDM traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,104. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.90.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

