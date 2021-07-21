First Light Asset Management LLC Sells 167,613 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

First Light Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 167,613 shares during the quarter. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.4% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $35,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,480,000 after buying an additional 338,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after purchasing an additional 163,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,474,000 after purchasing an additional 148,237 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,686,000 after purchasing an additional 760,005 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,573. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -63.47 and a beta of 1.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.53.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

