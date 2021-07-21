First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FR. Cormark dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$26.25 to C$25.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.60.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$15.88 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$12.48 and a 52 week high of C$30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. The firm has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.94.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$127.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

In other news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.52, for a total transaction of C$430,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,399,480. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.00 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$396,000. Insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,400 over the last three months.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

