First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307,565 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $919,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,596 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,354 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,530,000 after acquiring an additional 585,568 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $24,118,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,487,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,210,000 after acquiring an additional 456,656 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $51.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98.

