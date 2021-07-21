Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,533 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $11,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Five Below by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

FIVE stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.20. 4,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,766. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.81.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

