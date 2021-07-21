Flagshp Cmty Re Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$12.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a report on Monday, April 26th.

