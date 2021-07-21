FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Stock Price Down 3.5%

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s stock price traded down 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $12.95. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 64,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Sunday, April 11th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a market cap of $689.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.26 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,586,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.