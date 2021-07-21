Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Short Interest Up 25.8% in June

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 763,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 58.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,530 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $55,395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Flowserve by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,891,000 after purchasing an additional 219,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLS. Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.68. 3,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,825. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

