Fluor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 23,451 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 342% compared to the average daily volume of 5,308 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 286.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,523,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,248 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,584,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,140 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,852,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fluor by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after acquiring an additional 748,976 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Fluor has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $25.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

