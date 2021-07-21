Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Foghorn Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

FHTX opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $28.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHTX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,626,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

