FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.02. International Paper has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

