FORA Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 195.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,955 shares of company stock worth $7,487,994. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.50.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $386.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.