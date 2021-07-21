FORA Capital LLC Decreases Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

FORA Capital LLC cut its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $563,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,277,994.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,047 shares of company stock worth $1,251,186. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.39. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KOD shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.86.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

