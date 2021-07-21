FORA Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.93.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $203.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $208.58. The stock has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

