FORA Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 34.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.87.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.