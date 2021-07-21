Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

NYSE:FOR traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.59. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other news, CFO James Douglas Allen acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.65 per share, for a total transaction of $74,340.00. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FOR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Forestar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

