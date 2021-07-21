Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

FOR stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. 1,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,875. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, CFO James Douglas Allen purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.65 per share, with a total value of $74,340.00. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.