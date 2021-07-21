Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.63.

FBIO stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $309.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.49.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth $37,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth $38,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.