Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.25 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

NYSE:FSM opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

