Foxhaven Asset Management LP Has $79.73 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,864 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for 2.3% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Shopify worth $79,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 93.5% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Shopify by 215.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Shopify by 84.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 100.9% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their price target on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,460.22.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $20.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,545.70. 55,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,987. The stock has a market cap of $192.18 billion, a PE ratio of 119.50, a P/E/G ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,587.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,342.27.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

