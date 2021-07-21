Fractal (FCL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.76 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, Fractal has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $70,041.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00037327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00097373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00137014 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,849.97 or 1.00028118 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

