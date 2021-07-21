Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin Covey worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. Franklin Covey Co. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $38.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.50 million, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.56.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

