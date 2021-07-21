Frax (FRAX) Hits Market Cap of $241.15 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. During the last week, Frax has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $241.15 million and $8.62 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00105852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00141318 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,438.57 or 0.99782622 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 241,133,120 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

