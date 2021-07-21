Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Freedom were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Freedom by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom in the 4th quarter worth about $4,327,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freedom by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Freedom in the 1st quarter worth about $2,288,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Freedom by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRHC opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.19. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $68.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.16.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Freedom had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 40.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

