frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,005 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.65% of frontdoor worth $75,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowbird Capital LP raised its holdings in frontdoor by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 316,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after buying an additional 47,315 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in frontdoor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,286,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,626,000 after buying an additional 99,633 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in frontdoor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in frontdoor by 1,217.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after buying an additional 215,959 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in frontdoor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,273,000 after buying an additional 81,358 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of FTDR opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

