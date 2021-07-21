Frontier Wealth Management LLC Buys 212 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS opened at $120.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.36. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $90.69 and a one year high of $121.78.

