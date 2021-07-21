Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,627,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,509,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $235.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $239.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

