Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $376,000 Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,585,000 after acquiring an additional 155,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,687,000 after acquiring an additional 154,591 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after buying an additional 112,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,796,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX opened at $669.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $596.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.54 and a 52 week high of $675.09. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 86.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.40.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.