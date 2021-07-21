Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $709,000 Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,693 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,351,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,123,000 after purchasing an additional 232,656 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,640,000 after buying an additional 1,501,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,017,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,268,000 after buying an additional 312,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 36.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after buying an additional 2,666,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWL. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $27.10 price target on Newell Brands and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.59.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

