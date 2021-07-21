Frontier Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,003 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 220.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after buying an additional 1,001,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $309,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Roku by 2,100.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,113,000 after purchasing an additional 703,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Roku by 439.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after purchasing an additional 677,978 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $417.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $375.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.21 and a 52-week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. lowered their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.80.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total transaction of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,897,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,775 shares of company stock worth $146,847,351 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

